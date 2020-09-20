The hypocrisy of Democrats is beyond belief.
Take Kate Brown and her super majority of thugs in Salem, for example. They say that in order to reduce greenhouse gasses, we need Cap and Trade. Yet the fires we have had this year have created more greenhouse gasses than all the cars and industry in Oregon would in a thousand years.
This year isn't unique — how many years have we been choking on smoke? Democrats don't want to reduce greenhouse gasses. If they did, they'd encourage density management on state, private and federal lands which would curb greenhouse gas production more than their beloved Cap and Trade ever could.
Listen to Joe Biden rant about President Donald Trump being responsible for global warming. You'd think President Trump was a lifelong, do-nothing politician, not Joe. President Trump is absolutely right when he said decades of neglect on our forests is contributing to catastrophic fires, and managing our forests would reduce the intensity of future fires.
Given our fire history, you'd think Peter Defazio would be fighting tooth and nail to streamline the environmental process to encourage and speed salvage, and thinning on our forests. Nope. He hasn't in 50 years, and he isn't going to unless the Democratic Party tells him no. He works for them, not us.
Thinning isn't going to stop a fire fanned by 40 to 80 mph east winds, but the intensity and rate of spread would still be less simply because the fuel wouldn't be there to generate heat. The result would be less resource damage and less impact on people with a fire less costly and easier to contain.
Donald H. Wilson
Roseburg
The News-Review used to fact-check claims. No longer--not even when the claims are a thousand-fold wrong. " Yet the fires we have had this year have created more greenhouse gasses than all the cars and industry in Oregon would in a thousand years," is bonkers--by about three orders of magnitude. Oregon's total annual human carbon footprint is on the order of 65 million tons CO2 equivalent--of which less than 40mTe are from cars and industry.
Worldwide, wildfires emitted about 8 billion tons of CO2 per year. In 2017, total global CO2 emissions reached 32.5 billion tons, according to the International Energy Agency. The fires in Oregon this year are roughly equivalent to one year of transportation and industry in Oregon--not a thousand years.
The author is wrong on this. He is correct in asserting the need for fuels reduction; but we don't need to destroy the forest in order to save it.
https://globalfiredata.org/pages/data/
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2018/12/with_emissions_on_the_rise_ore.html
https://www.keeporegoncool.org/meeting-our-goals
