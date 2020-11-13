Time for unity? Don’t make me laugh!
If Joe Biden and the Democrats really wanted unity, they would support looking into the reports of voter fraud. The fact that they don’t speaks volumes. If they really believed there was no voter fraud, they would support the investigation of the voter fraud reports. It would be an easy way to prove they want transparency, but they won’t do it because they’re afraid it would change the outcome of the election.
Frankly, the Dems and the mainstream media have spent four years trying to delegitimize the previous presidential election and have thrown every stumbling block they could in the President’s path. They have no business castigating the President for refusing to fall in with their plans, since they so blatantly opposed anything he wanted to do.
President Trump is the President until Jan. 20, 2021 and also will be (I can only hope) for the next four years, if we can actually get some review of the voting in the states that have had so many problems processing the ballots. Do a little research, people, and find out what these voter fraud reports actually entail. The mainstream media is not going to tell you one thing about it, you have to do the research yourself.
Al Gore was given more than 30 days for review of ONE state’s voting (Bush v. Gore – 2020). We can do no less now, and claiming Biden is the President doesn’t make it so. There is a Constitutional process yet to be followed which will determine the actual results of the 2020 election.
Francesca Guyer
Roseburg
The past President spent four years as the most powerful man in the world who DIDN'T bother to use any of the enormous federal resources at his fingertips to investigate voter fraud he alleged for four years prior to this year's election. Why, other than he needed an excuse for losing to a sacrificial candidate, did he wait until the votes were being cast this month to involve the Justice Department, FBI and Homeland Security in determining the legitimacy of the election? The answer is simple for 70% of the electorate.
