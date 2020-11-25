Unity is a two way street, but I'm an optimist, and a realist. I'll "unite" when President-elect Joe Biden agrees that abortion is murder. I can't support unity to a party calling me a deplorable or Nazi.
We are divided, and unity exited in opposite directions.
Governor Kate Brown called people to snitch on neighbors for disobeying her Thanksgiving "rules." Can't you feel the unity? She either feeds on social outrage or she becomes it. Brown's party sees "Trumpers" with animosity while black listing us! In 1939 Germans, snitched against the optimist Jews. They didn't believe the realism that ultimately occurred. Jews and state enemies were snitched on for defying the "Brown Shirts" unity demands!
Enthusiasm is no substitute for wisdom, so again, Brown is hard pressed to surpass the prudence of the intrepid sojourners who disembarked from the Mayflower to found a society unmatched in history. They astonishingly penned the "Mayflower Compact," to experience freedom anew.
Beyond her "stay safe" motivated "orders," Brown tells us to shut down against a virus in the name of "safety," restricting gatherings. Will she denigrated the Pilgrim's by announcing "climate lockdown" next — to clear the air — for safety? The Pilgrims set the conditions for American liberty, but snitching on our neighbors — that's reminiscent of Nazi "block wardens." That won't unify us.
I have neither the time, nor the interest, to follow her commands while treating me with contempt that supposes she provides the very freedoms that I'm entitled to while expecting my unity. Her tyranny needs to be hard checked. Initially respect, for the COVID-19 lockdowns was prudent. We had to understand it. Now, it's clear this virus is 99% survivalable. Snitching isn't.
I won't unite with her party. I am an enemy of the Brown State!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
I hear that the state of Mississippi is hoping to succeed from the Union and be the start of a new nation. I think I'd move there if I were you.
