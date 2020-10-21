Dr. John Powell's guest column posted Sunday, Oct. 18, shows me that he needs to go back the basic tenets of medicine and review the section on "do no harm."
I would suggest he, and others, read a New York Times opinion piece from John M. Barry, entitled "What Fans of 'Herd Immunity' Don't Tell You."
Chuck Schnautz
Idelyld Park
(2) comments
[thumbup] In La Cross Wisconsin, college students returned in September and partied, then infections and deaths mounted in the elderly. It demonstrates the dangers of Dr. Powell's support of focused protection for the elderly while younger members of society seek herd immunity. La Cross demonstrates that in real life it doesn't work.
"Mayor Tim Kabat was already on edge as thousands of students returned to La Crosse, Wis., to resume classes this fall at the city’s three colleges. When he saw young people packing downtown bars and restaurants in September, crowded closely and often unmasked, the longtime mayor’s worry turned to dread.
"Now, more than a month later, La Crosse has endured a devastating spike in coronavirus cases — a wildfire of infection that first appeared predominantly in the student-age population, spread throughout the community and ultimately ravaged elderly residents who had previously managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic.
"For most of 2020, La Crosse’s nursing homes had lost no one to covid-19. In recent weeks, the county has recorded 19 deaths, most of them in long-term care facilities. Everyone who died was over 60. Fifteen of the victims were 80 or older. The spike offers a vivid illustration of the perils of pushing a herd-immunity strategy, as infections among younger people can fuel broader community outbreaks that ultimately kill some of the most vulnerable residents."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/10/21/la-crosse-wisconsin-covid-outbreak-nursing-home-deaths/
[thumbup]
