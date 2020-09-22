I watched the signing of the "Abraham Accords" live on Fox News as it happened. The ceremony was held on the south lawn of the White House. Prime Minister Netanyahu, the foreign ministers of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and President Donald Trump were at the meeting.
This was the first step in a plan to unite Israel with it's Arab neighbors to solve the Palestinian border dispute. The possibility of including Iran in the process was mentioned. Uniting Israel with the Arab nations is a miracle. Might this be worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize?
At last there is a plan that will let the nations of the region unite and solve their own conflict, one that has cost many lives, and destruction of property. The problem started directly after World War II. I'm amazed that our local paper put its coverage of this event on page B5.
This is the reason I view major events live on Fox first. I get to see all the facts as they happen. Then I view the coverage on the mainstream media. I'm amazed by how many facts have been omitted and/or altered!
Taping the event and using the bits that help one party or the other isn't unbiased coverage.
By the way, if you truly want to be a well informed voter, there's a book written by David Horowitz titled "BLITZ." It's only 202 pages and available on Amazon for $20. You may not know about it, because the liberal media won't mention it. Yes it really is that good!
But if you insist on voting socialist without knowing all the facts, go for it!
But I resent the mess that's left for our 3 year old great granddaughter to inherit! She deserves much better!
God bless Donald Trump and the United States of America.
Norman Neal
Roseburg
