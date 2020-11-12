Douglas County commissioners aren’t being transparent
At the July 1 board meeting for the Douglas County commissioners, our commissioners approved Item 5, contract No. 30000399 with Jamison & Sullivan to provide services to Douglas County on behalf of the Oregon Timber Counties Coalition. Commissioner Tim Freeman is the administrator of the one-year contract not to exceed $60,000 and payable at $5,000 monthly.
Jamison & Sullivan is a Washington D.C. lobbyist and consulting service. They agree to provide Douglas County on behalf of the Oregon Timber Counties Coalition to act on specific principals in regards to United States Forest Service Lands in Oregon.
A June 11 business name search shows the applicant, Tim Freeman, registered the Oregon Timber Counties Coalition as an assumed business name, listing himself as the registrant/owner and authorized representative. Douglas County is the only county listed as filed. The listed address is the Douglas County Courthouse.
There is no mention of the Coalition of Oregon Timber Counties in recorded county work sessions or weekly meetings.
Why is the county involved, and why are we paying a lobbyist to act on behalf of a coalition that has only one member? Why are we using county resources to conduct the separate business entity of the coalition? Jamison & Sullivan already has an annual $12,000 contract. Including the Timber County Coalition contract, the county will be spending $354,000 for professional services to provide one or more of the principals provided by Jamison & Sullivan to the coalition.
All of my letters of inquiry to the commissioners went unanswered.
An open, transparent government requires that county business should be open to public review. It should include information and the ability to participate in public discussion so diverse opinions and ideas may be heard and considered. The public has a right to know how it is being governed and how tax dollars are spent.
This is not happening, and public transparency and frugal budgets have become an unfulfilled campaign promise. It is my hope all parties will recognize an open, transparent government is essential if we are to move forward in these difficult and challenging times.
(1) comment
This is confusing. Did Tim register a business with himself as the sole participant? And will the $60,000 go to Tim to spend with lobbyists? As the business owner, will he take an administration fee off the top? We need some explanations. This may all be innocent, but it looks shady as heck. The appearance of impropriety can damage public trust as much as impropriety itself if no rational explanations of the behavior are made part of the public record before any monies change hands.
Thank you for bringing this to the public's attention.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.