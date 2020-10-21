Dr. John Powell recommends that we "follow Sweden's policies" in the United States. Really? Dr. Powell again does our community a disservice by spouting reckless coronavirus theories that do more harm than good.
First, let us note that Sweden is changing its policy to match that of its neighbors due to the failure of its more laissez-faire policies. According to an Oct. 19 article from Time Magazine, regional health authorities will likely direct citizens to avoid high-risk areas such as gyms, concerts, public transportation and shopping centers.
Second, Sweden's death rate per million due to the virus (585) is very similar to that of the U.S. (682) and 10 to 50 times that of it's neighbors, including Denmark (118), Finland (63) and Norway (51), according to worldometers.info. It's policies, in fact, failed.
Finally, if I wish to "follow the science" I will heed the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the World Health Organization not the obviously politicized Board of Directors of Evergreen Family Medicine in Roseburg, Oregon, which is not noted for it's epidemiological expertise.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
