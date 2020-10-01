The year 2020 has been a hard year for everyone. Between COVID-19, wildfires, and other unpredictable challenges, our communities are feeling stress and anxiety like never before.
October is American Pharmacists Month, and I am writing to remind everyone that the pharmacists and pharmacy technicians at your local pharmacies continue to be here to support our communities.
Wildfires across California, Oregon, and Washington have caused incalculable damage to homes and lands, displacing thousands. When people finally have a second to breathe after they’ve fled, they often realize they left their medications at home. Because of the fires and effects on air quality, their doctors might not be around to provide new prescription orders. Pharmacies have been working hard to help fill these gaps as much as possible.
The world continues to fight its way through a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Our communities have responded by banding together in following best practices like good hygiene, social distancing, and wearing protective equipment when appropriate. Most pharmacies have been able to stay open from Day 1 of this emergency situation because, like providers in all healthcare fields, pharmacy staff have been essential workers.
All the usual hiccups of life in the pharmacy are still there, but now pharmacists, technicians, and clerks are also dealing with all of these additional challenges.
Don’t be afraid to reach out for help. It’s a trying time. We are still here to answer your drug questions, ensure you get the medications you need, provide vaccinations, and otherwise serve our communities.
Always remember: We’re all in this together.
Brady McNulty
Pharmacist
Roseburg
