Wasn't it great to see our president leaving Walter Reed Hospital? I had wished him well; no one should go through that ordeal.
In my opinion, he should have stayed longer, and I am sure his hospital staff said the same.
Two items irritate me; first that photo op "drive around" that he just had to do. Then he proclaimed to America, "Don't be afraid of COVID."
Can we all imagine what the family and friends of the 213,408 who have reposed are thinking? This man cares for no one but himself.
John Trotogott
Roseburg
