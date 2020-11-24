I’m having trouble understanding the lawsuits that the current administration is undertaking in regard to challenging the 2020 Presidential Election results, claiming fraud, demanding recounts and audits.
Let’s look at three of the states involved: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In 2016, President Donald Trump won all three of these states as the major networks called the contest in his favor. This result was accepted without argument, or much less lawsuits by both parties. The morning after the election, the Democratic challenger called then president elect Trump to concede and congratulate.
In Wisconsin in 2016, the final vote total had Trump winning by 22,748 votes. The current vote count with 99% reporting has Biden winning by 20,608 votes — virtually identical. In Michigan 2016, the final vote total had Trump winning by 10,704 votes. The current vote count with 99% reporting had Biden winning by 155,629 votes. Finally, in Pennsylvania in 2016, the final vote total had Trump victorious with 44,292 more votes, and currently, with 99% reporting, Biden was ahead by 81,262 votes.
The only difference between a contested ’16 election, and a non contested ’20 election is who was declared victorious.
Lastly, it needs to be noted that Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee who oversaw defense of the election for the Department of Homeland Security, issued a statement saying, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
The result of that statement? President Trump fired him.
Steven Sheldon
Roseburg
