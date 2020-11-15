Count me among the people who believe the national election was neither free nor fair nor honest. The article in our paper stating the election was "smooth" is comparable to saying that Lee Harvey Oswald's performance was "smooth."
Based upon evidence being developed and reported in public media, my take on the election is that it was "slick as snot." That's what we said when I was a kid and we put something nasty over on someone.
I think the whistle-blower claims, reports of polling-place program glitches, sworn affidavits that accuse voting officials of illegal practices, illegal actions taken by USPS employees, states allowing ballots with no signature verification, states allowing votes to be cast after election deadline, and outrageous and prejudicial censorship imposed by Facebook and Twitter all add up to something really, really rotten happening.
I admit I have a preference for which of the two presidential candidates is elected. However, I absolutely demand that our elections be free, fair, and accurate. Otherwise, this system is just a sham and is headed for third-world status. I won't accept the current advice to "move along - nothing to see here."
I demand that a thorough investigation, in accordance with the law, be conducted. If any or all of these allegations are true, each and every illegal action must be stopped and its perpetrators dealt with. I want my country to be what it says it is, and, most of all, if it's gone off track, I want it corrected.
The investigations are underway and must continue to completion. I support them. And as individuals, we also must start making the effort to get our information from a variety of sources and stop relying on just one or two. Even information we don't like is valuable to know.
Dennis Williams
Roseburg
