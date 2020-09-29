We Oregonians have had a wake-up experience. These “worse than ever before” fires have shaken us to the core. It is past time that we look at climate change as a major cause of these recent fires.
Carbon dioxide pollution from burning fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) creates an insulating layer that holds heat close to the earth. The usual weather patterns become less stable. An arctic blast comes down into Colorado, severe heat comes up into California, and where they meet over the Cascades we get high winds from the east and very low humidity. Sparks come from any number of sources igniting very dry fuels and, as a result, we have these extreme fires.
Extreme weather events are becoming less rare. We are told that we are approaching the tipping point where the climate changes cannot be reversed. All markers show that it is accelerating faster than the scientists had projected. The time is now to work with each other at every level of community, global to local, to change our ways.
We cannot expect things to go back to normal. “Normal” is what’s causing the problem. We need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and it is possible. According to an article from Bill McKibben that was published in "Yes!" magazine, the price of solar and wind power has fallen so fast and so far in the past few years that they are now the cheapest power on earth. Millions of good paying jobs can be available in sustainable non-polluting industries. It is time to make the needed changes. The alternative will be increasing disturbance, increasing discomfort.
I am voting for candidates who offer positive plans for addressing climate change starting right now - Biden, Harris, Merkley, and DeFazio. When your grandkids ask what you did about global warming, what will you say?
Diana Bailey
Roseburg
Diana, you are right. But as for the Republicans of Douglas County, they will likely have no good answer for posterity. In a Pew survey, the vast majority of American conservatives distrust science and scientists. And while they do, SARS-CoV-2 stalks our country, our oceans acidify, Antarctic glaciers move toward the sea, etc. Trump has labeled global warming a "Chinese hoax" and his minions believe him. And Q.
