In response to a recent letter.
I tell my grandkids I love them and our planet. I tell them I have encouraged our so-called representatives to expedite fire salvage and thinning since 2000.
Fire salvage would reduce points of ignition. It's amazing how many fires are started by lightning-hit snags. Snags also complicate containment efforts tremendously and put firefighters at risk in the process.
Thinning would reduce the continuity of fuel, which would reduce the intensity, duration, damage, spread, expense and containment effort.
Fire salvage and thinning would reduce greenhouse gas production more than any other action we can do. I read in an article from the Medford Mail-Tribune years ago that just one run of a fire were prevented for just one day, it would reduce the amount of greenhouse gas production equal to the emissions all the cars in Los Angeles produce in more than a year.
My efforts have been fruitless. I feel that Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden and Peter Defazio have abandoned me, Oregon and even the planet. President Donald Trump has no concept of forest management, yet he has the intelligence to realize it takes fuel to make fire and has presented the idea that forest management, or mismanagement, can make a difference.
Merkley, Wyden and Defazio should embrace that withe bills in hand. They've had decades to get this done and claim to be working tirelessly on it. Nope. Our representatives have sold out. They march to whatever beat the Democratic Party tells them to march to.
That's what I'm telling my grandkids. Are you going to tell yours that you voted for more of the same?
Don Wilson
Roseburg
(1) comment
Sorry, but you are certainly mistaken, even if your very imprecise term of "just one run of a fire" is defined as generously as possible: "I read in an article from the Medford Mail-Tribune years ago that just one run of a fire were prevented for just one day, it would reduce the amount of greenhouse gas production equal to the emissions all the cars in Los Angeles produce in more than a year." Well, this is bogus, because LA generates about 176 million tons of CO2/year, and the share of all transportation (not just cars) of that is 28%--so maybe 40 tons of CO2 per year; the 2018 California wildfire year dumped about 68 million tons. Divide the 68/365, get less than 0.2 million tons CO2/day on average from all the fires--not just one day of "one run," whatever that is.
Your assertion--or at least the assertion you quote--is off by orders of magnitude maybe as many as about four orders of magnitude). You really ought to expect the editors to save you from this nonsense. But they have allowed this misinformation in earlier letters and guest opinions.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-climatechange-california-insight/a-climate-problem-even-california-cant-fix-tailpipe-pollution-idUSKCN1PQ4MJ
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2019/08/20190830.html
