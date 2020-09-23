I want it made known that people who smoke are not all using government funding to get their health insurance. We not only have to pay higher premiums for our private insurance as smokers, but we have to continue to pay more for a full year after quitting.
We already pay high taxes for using tobacco products. Instead of taxing smokers at a higher rate, why not tax sugar, chocolate, candy and soda pop? People who use those products are also at risk, and those who indulge are often obese and put a strain on the medical insurance provided by the government.
I'm voting no on Measure 108.
Carol Dobbs
Roseburg
