Thank you, Sanne Godfrey, for your ongoing coverage of what is happening in education! Your Oct. 17 article that interviewed two Roseburg High School teachers was, once again, another great way to inform us on not only what is happening, but how the people around us are affected by it.
I know teachers in eight towns in Oregon, and they are all going above and beyond “the call of duty” to make sure their students are not only getting an education, but also to make sure they know there are caring adults in their lives. I contacted some local teachers after reading the article to make sure they knew they were appreciated by many people in this community. One of them, and her teaching pals she shared it with, were so grateful to hear that because they usually only hear negative comments from the community.
What if?...
We could take to heart what Fred Rogers told millions in his TV audience? “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
What if?...
We contacted the teachers we know and at least let them know they are appreciated, and maybe even offer to help them with chores so they are not overwhelmed when they get home?
What if?...
We didn’t just look for the helpers, but became one?
Bill McLendon
Roseburg
