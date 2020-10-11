Sorry Senator Kamala Harris, but your “history story” is a little off.
Sen. Harris presumed to know what President Abraham Lincoln was “thinking” by his not naming a successor to Chief Justice Roger Taney (who died at age 87, 27 days before the 1864 election). Her assumption was that President Lincoln was “waiting” for the election results so that the “people’s voter voice” could decide the next Chief Justice – but that is just plain wrong. President Lincoln would have known that whoever he named would not be confirmed until the next session of Congress, which would not convene, unless through a special session, until early December – after the election.
President Lincoln would have known that by not naming a new Chief Justice, even if he were not re-elected, he could have made his appointment in a lame-duck session prior to his leaving the Presidency. There were a number of candidates that lobbied heavily to President Lincoln for this appointment; including Treasury Secretary Salmon P. Chase, Attorney General Edward Bates, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, and Justice Noah Swayne. President Lincoln, more than likely, shrewdly used this vacancy too coerce these candidates to work favorably to his re-election efforts, and then name the successor sometime after the election.
The day after Congress convened in early December, President Lincoln chose Salmon P. Chase, who was unanimously confirmed to the Supreme Court that same day. There is no evidence that suggests President Lincoln was waiting for the election results to influence his Supreme Court pick – for the filling of the vacant Supreme Court seat, as President, was his and his alone, to decide — just as it is with current President Donald J. Trump.
Theodore Cooper
Roseburg
