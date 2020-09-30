Looking at Dallas Heard's legislative record, one would wonder why he deserves to be reelected to his position to Senate District 1.
Beginning with his election to House District 2 in 2015, his record seems geared to enhancing his landscaping business by " reforming" landscaping contract laws, which are consumer protection laws.
He did get legislation passed rewriting the landscaping test to be available in Spanish. ( However, applicants could already bring in an interpreter.) Also, legislation that a practical hands on test be given. No funding was provided for this. After the funds were raised, Heard never visited the test but complained about its pass rate.
Two years ago Heard introduced legislation to eliminate testing as a license requirement, thus removing consumers' protections from incompetent landscapers.
His concern about landscaping laws is ironic since he has several violations himself. In December 2010 he received a civil penalty for not having a landscapers license. In 2016, while a member of the House of Representatives, he was penalized for failure to provide direct supervision. (Oregon Landscape Contractors Board website).
In 1988, when Heard was riding his Big Wheels, I became a licensed building contractor in Oregon. I have paid my dues and faithfully renewed my license. To do otherwise was never an option.
Dallas Heard's political career is self serving. When critical legislation comes before his chamber, he retreats to his hilltop mansion.
The citizens of S.D. 1 deserve better. This November you can vote for a candidate that cares about all of her constituents — someone who has the endorsement of the Oregon Consumers League because of her support of consumer protections.
You can vote for Kat Stone!
John Hunter
Tenmile
(3) comments
More than time for a real change. Vote him out !!
John, you are exactly right. Kat Stone has the values, knowledge and skills we need. She will not engage in the sort of deception and self-interest we've seen exhibited by Heard, Leif, and our commissioners. Character matters. Let us not forget the tawdry manner in which Heard first won the HD-2 seat: he did not actually live in the district, and when this was discovered, he amended his filing, and "moved" to Chris Boice's house.
Dallas was a carpetbagger. When Dallas Heard filed to run for Oregon House District 2, he filed with the Secretary of State, indicating that his address was "2330 Dairy Loop Rd. Roseburg OR 97471"--trouble is, that address is not actually in House District 2, and in Oregon, one must have lived in the district for a year before election day. The Secretary of State informed Dallas Heard of that little problem, and Dallas filed an amended filing to indicate that he lived in Myrtle Creek--a city that is actually in HD2. But it is odd--it seems to me, at least--that the address was shared with Chris Boice and his family; so it appeared that Dallas and his wife and child were living with the Boice family, just as Mitt Romney allegedly lived in the unfinished basement of his son's family.
Cozy, that.
Meanwhile, Dallas Heard continued to use his out-of-district address as his home address on fundraising and correspondence with the Oregon Secretary of State. Later he and his wife apparently moved into a new house, in Winston, Oregon, also in House District 2. This seems to really be their residence.
Finally. But not, it seems, within the one-year period required by law. Rules seem not to matter.
Frauds, all the way down.
Compelling argument for change.
