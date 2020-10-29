I cannot read another letter from Roberto Jaramillo without responding. His remarks are so ludicrous about President Donald Trump I can’t stand it.
Where has Joe Biden been the past two weeks? He’s been in his basement. Probably making more deals with China and Ukraine. I can’t believe anyone can be so blind to not see what’s really going on. Joe Biden sold our country out while he was vice president in charge of dealing with Ukraine. We even paid for him to fly on Air Force 2, with our tax money, to make his crooked deals.
President Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus. That’s on China. It’s time to stop blaming him for something that’s not his fault. He did all he could to help New York when they were in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. He sent in the Navy ship “Comfort” to help with the patients, and he ordered the construction of an Army hospital.
As to the recent wildfires, he approved FEMA funds. And why should the government bail out these Democratic run states who can’t even handle the Antifa who are destroying their cities? The Democratic mayors and governors are not even punishing the criminals (not peaceful protestors).
As to the Democrats wanting to defund the police, I think you need to question who the absent minded person really is. If you think Joe Biden is good for our country, you are living in a fairytale. This fairytale will not end well. According to a report I saw on Fox News, and in an analysis from taxfoundation.org, taxes will rise substantially. Our health insurance cost will also increase. More businesses will close with his shutdowns. His dementia will only worsen, and then Kamala Harris will take over. Heaven help us.
Nancy Peters
Roseburg
