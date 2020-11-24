We have a hero living among us.
Well, she is with us five days each week because her home is in Eugene and she teaches kindergarten here in Roseburg. I admit she has a leg up on hero status because she is our daughter, but confirmation of that status is gained most evenings at the dinner table, where conversations often go to "what happened at school today?"
This is where we get to hear about the small boy who asked a funny question, or about the child who gave evidence of a problem-home situation andthe phone call that followed, or the girl who seems to need a special hug.
I am a retired professor of education and spent much of my professional career preparing young people to meet the requirements for a teaching credential. I had always known that good teaching was more than a technical preparation, but until recently I did not fully recognize the depth of commitment that went with it.
We are blessed as a nation with the vast number of men and women who teach because they like children. It clearly can not be for the pay.
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.