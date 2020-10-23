On the ballot is a question asking if Douglas County should research joining Idaho. You should research some things about Idaho before answering yes.
Idaho has a sales tax of 6%, plus local areas can add up to 3% for a total of 9% sales tax. In these times of financial need by the local government, do you think our county will not add 3%?If I was a commissioner, I would.
Another factor to think about is that if you are a disabled veteran, you will lose benefits that you can apply for in Oregon but you may not be able to apply for in Idaho. Only veterans with a 100% service-connected disability rating can apply for disabled veterans plates, and anyone with 99% or less would have to pay for plates annually at a cost of between $45 to $69 a year. Also, you would lose the break disabled veterans could get on property tax unless you are 100% disabled. In Oregon, you get a break, even if you are not 100% disabled.
Lastly, do you believe our county commissioners or our sheriff would take away your guns? I don't believe they would violate anyone's Second Amendment rights unless you did something stupid and illegal.
So are the benefits of joining Idaho worth it? I do not think so, and I urge all disabled veterans to say no. And for those of you that want to pay 9% taxes on everything you buy, I hear Boise is looking for more residents.
David Grotkin
Roseburg
