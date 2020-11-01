Who will you vote for? Will you vote for Joe Biden, someone who approves of Planned Parenthood? Or will you vote for a man who has done more than any other president to save the lives of your daughters and granddaughters?
President Donald Trump also values the lives of senior citizens and does not believe in assisted suicide. Yes, there are other issues. But what is more precious, more important than life? If you vote for Biden, you will make the dreams of someone like Margaret Sanger come true, and killings by abortions will be allowed to continue.
Whomever you honestly feel deserves your vote, if you love America andvalue your freedom, vote!
Abel Rodriguez
Roseburg
