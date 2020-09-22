Yeah, I'm a sucker. I come from a long line of suckers. And losers.
I joined the U.S. Army in September 1968 to beat the draft. It worked — I was in the Army from 1968 until 2004 and, in those nearly 36 years, I never once heard from my draft board.
My father, a retired lieutenant colonel — Battle of the Bulge and other battles in which many Americans died, including several of his buddies — swore me in. His father was wounded in World War I and carried German shrapnel and Belgian surgical steel in his arm until the day he died.
Wasn’t as bad as John McCain’s arm, though.
Not once in my childhood as an Army brat, or in my career in the U.S. Army, could I imagine that a president or any person running to be president might refer to American service members as suckers or losers.
I am such a sucker: It took me a special effort to get pulmonary functions and special medical exams and a waiver (for asthma) in order to receive my commission as a second lieutenant. A person who was not a sucker would get out of Vietnam with asthma. Or bone spurs, I am told.
I'm not a loser, though: I was never wounded, captured, or even shot at, and since you're reading this, I didn't get killed, either.
Those things will make you a loser, I am told.
But I went to medical school on your dime — thanks! I cared for the wounded and returned POWs, and I autopsied some of those who had died during my career in Medical Corps. Nobody called them losers. Not within my range of hearing, anyway.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
(1) comment
First of all, thank you for your service. As to President Trump calling our service people suckers and losers... it's a lie and a fabrication of the Democrat Party. If you look back at Vietnam, it wasn't Republicans that spat upon our service members and called them baby killers, it was Liberals. The Democrat Party is a Leftist organization, and the Left has a real track record of pushing anti-American propaganda. Don't be fooled... or used.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.