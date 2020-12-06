Our president. Our poor, poor pathetic president.
Donald Trump is finally showing the entire world exactly what kind of a man, and president, he truly is. Since election day, he has ranted and raved about the corrupt election that cost him the presidency.
Instead of accepting defeat, he has accused the American people of stealing his presidency. He and his associates have filed more than 30 lawsuits in the swing states that he lost to Joe Biden. He has not filed one lawsuit in the states that he won.
If voter fraud and illegal vote count was rampant in those states, why wasn't it rampant in the states he won? Because of the coronavirus pandemic, every state in the union had to rely on mail in ballots for this year's election. The American people, in greater numbers than ever before, mailed in their ballots.
By the vote of the people of the United States, Joe Biden received 80 million votes. Donald Trump did not. Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes. Donald Trump did not.
Joe Biden was elected president of the United States. Donald Trump was not. Please, Mr. President. Concede your loss. Stop embarrassing yourself and the people of this great country by your ridiculous behavior. Let the transition to a new president be as honorable as it has always been in this great country. Spend your last month and a half in office being the President of the United States.
Robert Myers
Roseburg
Donald Trump may not have had the most-attended inauguration (except in his own mind), but by the time January 20th rolls around he will most certainly hold the record for how many times an incumbent president failed to win re-election.
Many saner men wouldn't even try to fight, but that dead horse he's beating still does more than just show up; it dies a little more each day!
It might seem that everyone is against you these days Mr. Trump, but those "poorly educated" folks you love so much -- well, they still love you big guy! Merry Christmas!
p.s. You lost this election last month -- it was still lost yesterday -- it will still be lost tomorrow. You've been FIRED!
