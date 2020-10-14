Peaceful protesting?
So this past weekend, the protestors in Portland knocked over statues in an effort to destroy some of America's history. I am saddened by the fact that this is going against our constitutional rights because this was not a peaceful protest.
First Amendment rights have no play here. These people are destroying Portland and they're allowed to get away with it.
I believe in peaceful protesting, I believe in the right to say what needs to be said, but these are criminal acts. If you break the law and destroy something, you should be held accountable for it. Our governor, who sits in her home and on the seat that we have elected her to, is not doing her job.
It is time for a change. It is time to make Antifa, the Black Lives Matter movement, and other protestors pay for the destruction they have caused, hold their groups accountable, arrest them and let this be over. I think they need jail time plus a hefty fine to their group for allowing it to happen. I want you to realize there is injustices all over the world and it happens to every race not a selected few.
America is a melting pot, that is what makes it great. Do things the right way instead of the wrong way or pay the price. Time to make America great once more. Stop this insanity.
Glenna Abrao
Roseburg
(5) comments
Waiting for Trump to condemn the men who planned to kidnap the governors of Michigan and Virginia.
Regarding violent protesters. I hope they are arrested and brought to justice. These criminals sully the work of the millions of honest well-meaning and justified protesters.
[thumbup]
Like you, I believe in peaceful protesting, too. I wish protesters would take a page from the dignity of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and those who marched with him, dressed in their Sunday best, demonstrating the depth of their humanity and respect for the Constitution of the United States of America.
Unfortunately, Bull Connor and other local police authorities attacked them without provocation, beating them into unconsciousness with night sticks, setting dogs on them and spraying them with fire hoses. Newsman Walter Cronkite told the cameras to keep rolling live on the air. America was horrified at what they saw and soon the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act were passed.
I want to know why good, decent, patriotic Americans today are not horrified to see Trump clearing peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square with flashbangs, pepper gas and brute force so he can have a photo op at a church? Why aren't good Americans horrified to see federal agents wearing unmarked uniforms and driving unmarked cars attacking, abducting and beating peaceful protesters in Portland? Why weren't good Americans horrified to see a Trump secret agent beating an older Navy veteran with a baton as he stood motionless and un-resisting, shattering his hand and causing him to need surgery?
If protesters are held accountable -- which they should be -- for criminal acts, then it's only right that President Trump and his secret troops be held accountable for the criminal acts they committed against peaceful protesters in Washington D.C. and in Portland Oregon.
You can't claim the moral high ground if you hold only one side accountable and don't even notice the violence and criminality coming from the other side. If you only make one side pay the price for doing the wrong thing, then you're just a blind political partisan and an enabler of the swamp. Please step up and do the right thing for America.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.