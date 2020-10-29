Prior to 1983, social security was not taxable. In 1983, Joe Biden voted in favor of making 50% of social security income taxable, and his deciding vote in the bipartisan bill was later signed by Republican President Ronald Reagan.
In 1993, Joe Biden voted to raise the percentage taxed on social security from 50% to 85%, meaning 85% of social security income would be taxable. Because of that, I feel Joe Biden is not a friend to working folks, and certainly not to retirees. His voting record on social security is a slap in the face to retirees.
The record of Joe Biden shows he never misses an opportunity to raise a tax or introduce a tax to hurt the middle class and retirees.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
(1) comment
On the other side of the coin, Trump has proposed waiving the payroll tax for an undisclosed period, even suggesting making the cuts to the payroll tax permanent. Such a move would dama both Social Security and Medicare .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.