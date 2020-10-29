As a Republican, I look for someone who isn't making decisions based on who funds their campaign, but rather listening to concerns of citizens in BOTH parties, not just their own.
I look for someone who cares about voices of rural citizens and acts on connecting those people to services. I look for someone who supports my constitutional right to own guns. I look for someone who may not agree on all of the same points, but still advocates for my desire to express those points to my elected officials and works hard to ensure I get to have my voice heard.
I look for someone who wants transparency in government and openly fights for access to information that shouldn't be hard to obtain. I look for someone who cares about our elderly population and our veterans and their access to health care services.
I look for someone who treats me like a citizen, not just a party member. I look for someone who understands what is really wrong with the timber industry and has made a plan to resolve those problems to financially prosper our communities again in collaboration with other elected officials in Salem.
I look for someone who can listen, but also keep in perspective what is vocal extremism in both parties and can still see and hear the majority of us who are saying we all still need to work together to find effective solutions.
I found that person in Kat Stone. I am not asking Republicans to vote blue. I am advocating for our neighbors' and our community's concerns — whether Dem or Rep — by voting for Kat Stone RN for Oregon Senate District 1.
Tatiana Resetnikov
Winchester Bay
