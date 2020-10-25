Kat Stone, RN, is my vote for Oregon Senate District 1. Why? So many reasons.
But, full disclosure — I know her, she's my friend and I have worked with her on community projects. I know, firsthand, her tenacity, heart, intelligence, and passion for our home.
Even before she was running for office, you could find Kat hitting the road to all corners of our county and beyond, attending meetings as a concerned community member — boring budget meetings no one wants to go to, shady secret meetings commissioners didn't announce, public meetings. Why? Because she believes in transparency, she believes in community and the power we have ... and if we can't go, by golly, Kat would and report back.
She is, by far, the superb choice for Oregon SD1.
She understands rural life, too. She's a lifelong Doug County lady — she's not comin' for your guns! — and she will ensure rural is represented, from the less fortunate to the entrepreneur.
GO KAT STONE!!!
Miranda Hart
Myrtle Creek
