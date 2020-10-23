I have known Kat Stone for 64 years. For that reason, I feel I know her pretty well.
I am proud to say she is my sister, but aside from that, you can ask anyone who knows her on a personal level and they will say the same thing: she is an honest, dependable, hard-working, passionate, caring, leader. She's never afraid to go toe-to-toe with anyone for something she believes in.
She is very intelligent and easily absorbs and understands many complicated issues. She is always ready and willing to help anyone in need with whatever means she has at her disposal. I'm confident she would stand strong and fight for the answers needed to help with any and all issues presented in Oregon Legislature. And she will show up!
She will represent the people of Oregon! Vote for Kat Stone, Oregon State Senate District 1. You'll be glad you did!
Diana Larson
Roseburg
