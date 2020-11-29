Dear Sheriff John Hanlin and other Douglas County officials,
When you took the oath of office, what part of "protect and serve" did you not understand?
The governor of Oregon has issued enforceable mandates to protect the citizens of our state. You do NOT have the right to only enforce the rules you like.
Are you going to be selective about what speed limits you enforce? Wearing seatbelts? In this pandemic, not wearing a mask is like running around with a loaded gun – not knowing whether it is pointed at you or someone else. Would you stop someone from pointing a gun at another? Or, would you look the other way?
You were elected to serve EVERYONE, not just those with whom you agree. So, get off your self-righteous butts and do your job!
Douglas County has been listed as one of the counties that are on the highest alert level, “Extreme Risk.” The hospital is nearing capacity and has started shipping patients to the VA. People are dying.
Do you care? Do your job! Your job is enforcement, so enforce the legal mandates or resign so someone can do the job without personal prejudice.
Until you enforce all rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, every death will be the result of your willful, misguided failing. Can you live with the knowledge that you are personally responsible for all the preventable deaths?
Rus Powell
Roseburg
