James Diemert's letter from Oct. 15 about vacationing in Washington D.C., overlooked the real "party city" of Portland. Playboy Magazine should honor "Rose City" with its dubious title of No. 1 party town like it did when Chico State University in California won it in consecutive years.
Chico State's logo is a teeter-totter. Portland's is ANTIFA graffiti — synonyms for underachievers.
Portland's urban terrorists get as excited as a TV game show contestants winning a car — after dark! The riots by those moronic adolescents makes D.C. look tame. Talk about kicking and screaming — it's Portland cops who are kicking and screaming while liberals attack them with fire bombs, rocks and lasers — encouraged by the Crazy Mayor and Comrade Governor! Reminds me of the Rocky & Bullwinkle cartoon shows with Russian spies Boris and Natasha, who probably wrote the FISA investigation for the FBI's anti-Trump zealots and home wreckers!
On election day hopefully, Democrats accept the results they've been hounding Donald Trump for. The president won't be leaving Washington, though. He has tremendous national appeal, appreciation and enthusiasm by logical people who know Joe Biden's government won't be the solution, but the problem.
Minorities should also object to Mr. Diemert's letter because 11.4 million jobs were created before China's "bug" overtook Trump's record employment and economic successes while burying Barak Obama's socialist failures. Except, "Joe, & Son" got rich. Joe's nothing more than a swampier cloaked in a socialist sweatshirt that's an overcoat of communism who's packing Obama's "manifesto" of liberal failures.
Given Mr. D's ire for Trump, I'll bet any amount of Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Bourbon at "Tunnicliff’s Tavern" in D.C.'s Capitol Hill district that he didn't return the President's tax rebates he received. Liberals' hypocrisy is ... staggering.
Cheers!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.