Since the voters in Ward 1 didn't receive a candidate information pamphlet, I was curious about the candidates running for Roseburg City Council. My conclusion: There are stark differences between the Republican candidates; Sheri Moothart and Patrick Lewandowski.
The truth is, Sheri registered as a non-affiliated voter two years ago and, more recently, as a Republican just before filing her candidacy. Is Sheri Moothart playing both sides of the aisle in Ward 1? Her signs are seen throughout the district with both Joe Biden and Donald Trump supporters.
Patrick has always been a registered Republican in Oregon. I didn't see any of his yard signs next to Joe Biden signs anywhere.
Here is some information I received about Patrick Lewandowski:
1) His background of extensive executive and leadership experience. He is a former business owner, served on pubic commissions and private HOA boards and led four forward observer teams in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.
2) He has been formally endorsed as a candidate by the Douglas County Republican Party Executive Board.
3) He has been instrumental on the Public Works Commission to get the city to purchase back up generators for the Water Treatment Plant, repair railroad crossings and painting of raised medians on Garden Valley Boulevard and S.E. Stephens Street.
4) He insists on using common sense and basic logic to conduct city business and spend tax dollars while being proactive and attentive to the concerns of our communities, businesses and industries. He supports public safety, responsive police and fire departments.
Since no information was received from Sheri Moothart, I copied and pasted this from her Facebook page:
Instructional Assistant at Roseburg High School
Background: DMV CDL bus driver tester;
Government Experience: DC Transportation Board
Community Involvement: 4-H Leader, Roseburg High Track & Field volunteer official, Boy Scouts of America leader, Umpqua Strong concert volunteer, Roseburg Soccer Association Board of Directors, YMCA coach, Boys and Girls Club coach
Based upon Experience, Qualifications, and Transparency I'm voting for Lewandowski.
Stephen Krimetz
Roseburg
