In 1863, Abraham Lincoln penned words that bear repeating in these troubled times: “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and dedicated, can long endure.”
Today we are engaged in a different kind of civil war. We would do well to consider our history and the charge given here.
The IDEAL of the USA is under attack. Although we may never execute the "proposition that all men are created equal" perfectly, we have made huge progress towards it. Lack of perfection doesn’t mean we throw everything out. The Constitution speaks of forming a "more perfect Union." We must constantly strive toward that goal. We must dedicate ourselves to understanding and preserving this unique form of government created at our nation's birth.
Lincoln's message speaks as loudly to us today as it did in 1863: “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."
We must not scrap the Constitution. It is better than socialism any day.
Francesca Guyer
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.