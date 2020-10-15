Although it is highly unlikely at this time that anyone will change their mind one way or the other about who they are voting for, I choose to look forward to more pleasant days.
It seems that at this point in time, President Donald Trump is likely to not accept the results of the election if he loses, so I'm planning a vacation to Washington D.C. I look forward to the day when they haul him out of the White House, kicking and screaming like the man-child that he is (perhaps even wetting himself, it seems he likes that).
So here's to better days ahead and a pleasant vacation for me, from this terrible excuse of a man.
James Diemert
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.