If you believed that the citizenry of this country could not be trusted with the future of this country, what would you do? How far would you be willing to go in your efforts to thwart the will of people if you truly believed that the people’s voice (and vote) was actually dangerous to themselves, to this country, and to the global-community?
How would you deal with the masses (72 million voters) if you truly believed that they were under the influence of a powerful delusion? Could you possibly, in good conscience, respect their right to determine their own destiny (as well as yours) via a free and fair election process?
If you had the ability to take control of this process with the help of a well-organized group of like-minded people in powerful positions, wouldn’t you have the responsibility to do so? And would you limit your ability to assume control of the masses by adhering to a moral standard of honesty based on the belief in a sovereign Creator, God, and Righteous Judge who you do not even believe exists?
What if you believed that the self-governance of a deluded citizenry could be covertly manipulated in a manner that transferred political-power out of the hands of the socially self-destructive and into the hands of the intellectually-competent?
Would you take the risk of getting caught? Would you do whatever was necessary to insure the future health and well-being of this great nation and the world? Would you come to that ever-precarious conclusion that “the ends justify the means?” Is your devotion to “the cause” both selfless and unlimited? Are you willing to go to any extremes?
A wide-spread group of inter-connected Progressive-Democrats and never-Trump Republicans (RINO’s) in this country have considered these questions carefully, and their conclusions are painfully obvious.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
(9) comments
Todd, you write well, but me thinks you are simply trying to be too cute for your own britches. Recounts are ongoing -- the Electoral College will eventually declare a final count. Some things are simple, but if you are going write an opinion you should somehow PRESENT a clear conclusion in there somewhere.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-fires-agency-head-who-vouched-for-2020-vote-security/ar-BB1b6N1c?li=BBnbfcL
Wanna be dictatorship at work.
I can read that two ways. The people have decided, so just accept it. If your person didn't win, better luck next time. Remember there is 79 million who see things differently.
Something to think about. Would Trump have won the election if he had dumped Pence and made South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem or Ivanka his Vice Presidential running mate to capture more women voters? I bet Trump is kicking himself now for not discarding Pence, who while loyal to a T, probably didn't gain Trump many votes.
Perish the thought.
"their conclusions are painfully obvious."
The conclusions that are painfully obvious to me is that these groups are trying very hard to persuade the people they disagree with. n'est pas?
72 million is good, but 76 is even better. Good try though.
Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, told The Washington Post that other Republicans — including Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — pressured him to throw out legally cast ballots to reverse Biden’s narrow win in the state.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/16/politics/georgia-secretary-of-state-lindsey-graham-ballots-cnntv/index.html
