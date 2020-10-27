There is a contested race for Roseburg's City Council Ward 1 position. The choice is clear.
One candidate, Sheri Moothart, is a life long resident of Roseburg who is actively involved in our community. The other candidate, Patrick Lewandoski, is from Torrance, California, who recently moved here just over a year ago.
Patrick wants to provide us with his new leadership from the Los Angeles area? No thanks.
I am voting for Sheri Moothart. She supports keeping our small-town atmosphere while encouraging the development of family wage jobs. I, too, enjoy living here in Roseburg and don't want to lose its friendly, close knit atmosphere with big-city ideas. I encourage you to vote with me for Sheri Moothart.
Verna Ward
Roseburg
