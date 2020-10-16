In response to a letter from Mark Boyer which ran in The News-Review on Oct. 8, 2020, about County Measure 10-180 on our voting ballot.
I am a proud citizen of the state of Oregon. I chose to live here and, in doing so, accepted my responsibilities to support my state. We are fortunate enough to live in the United States of America, where you can pack up and move to anywhere you choose. It is obvious that you like to physically live in the state of Oregon, but you'd rather not pay your share of what it costs to operate it.
If you think you're not being heard by Salem or Portland, do you really think you'll be heard by Boise, which is already working hard to support the infrastructure of the current land mass and the needs of the current population?
I am being asked to vote on this measure even though your group failed to obtain enough signatures to put a measure on the state ballot. Maybe that's a sign. Most Oregonians choose to live in the state of Oregon. Shame on you for wanting to change their residency because things aren't going your way.
Find a place where your values better match those of the citizens and pack up YOUR family and move them there. As for me, I will continue to be a proud Oregonian.
Jeredith Bartley
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.