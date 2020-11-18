Douglas County Commissioners issued a press release yesterday stating, “TOP 10 REASONS WHY OUR CASE NUMBERS ARE SOARING.” Every reason blamed residents, further stating residents “everyday actions are the cause of our recent spike in local cases.”
Residents have a different TOP 10 list of reasons why coronavirus cases are soaring in Douglas County. It is directed at our elected leaders whose actions in resistance to coronavirus restrictions for their own political reasons are the cause of the recent spike in local cases.
1. Commissioner led anti-mask freedom rally at the county courthouse.
2. Commissioner radio interview commended people for NOT wearing masks.
3. Commissioner urged business owners on social media posts to ignore social distancing and reopen their businesses in defiance of governor’s shutdown order.
4. Commissioner donated to GoFundMe to pay for citations business received for defying governor’s shutdown order.
5. Commissioners reopened the county courthouse, parks, campgrounds and boat ramps in defiance of governor’s shutdown order.
6. Commissioner’s COVID-19 Response Team ignores CDC guidance on testing and tracing of coronavirus cases, often failing to identify the virus source leading to additional sporadic cases.
7. Commissioners discourage coronavirus testing. Douglas County is the fourth lowest county in Oregon for per capita testing, while Oregon is by far the lowest per capita testing state in the U.S.
8. Commissioners downplayed coronavirus during their Board of Commissioner’s meeting, saying, “There is no call for social distancing…There is no call to close events…People should go about their lives…This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
9. Commissioners announced they would NOT enforce governor’s coronavirus restrictions.
10. Commissioners repeatedly misled the public by issuing press releases claiming to be among the best or the lowest in the state on numerous coronavirus statistics. That simply was not true.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
And probably the more important;
11. Commissioners knew for weeks or months about numerous coronavirus outbreaks in convalescent homes, hospitals, schools and workplaces and failed to warn the public in their daily press releases about their possible exposure or exposure of their loved ones to the deadly disease. While the Commissioners had that information they used to protect their friends and families, the rest of us citizens of Douglas County had to rely upon the Oregon Health Authority Weekly Report which reported the outbreaks weeks or months after their occurrence.
