The Republican and Democratic national committees have a stranglehold on the Presidential election process with regard to third-party access. It does the national citizenry a disservice and contributes to the situation in which we now find ourselves.
Though Donald Trump and Joe Biden advocates both, in large part, seem okay with constant media distortion, misreporting, and blackouts, how does this serve the voter? How is one, especially a young voter, supposed to righteously navigate this partisan swamp of a twenty four hour news cycle?
Don't get me wrong. Let's acknowledge that the national press of earlier Presidents ignored reporting on indiscretions as a respect to the President. Different time and different place. Peer reviewed journal articles and information supplied through think tanks and trade journals should not markedly contrast with that which is being reported by the major networks. One candidate should not enjoy the benefit of "free press" advocacy. I guess that is the ensuing situation in which 90% of media is controlled by six different corporations.
Does a two-party system keep either mainstream candidate accountable? With the advent of a 24-hour news cycle, a campaign free for all, which distorts reality in large part, then ensues. This creates a voter animosity which is not based in legislative priorities, successes, or national leadership. John Anderson in 1980 and Ross Perot in 1992, who had ballot and media access made for a much fairer process, and a process engendering true choice.
We, in my opinion seem to have developed an odd bend towards obsessing on perception versus reality and political correctness. I believe that liberty is that which avails us all of the greatest opportunity. A worthy and honorable national press corps is crucial toward this end state.
Gabriel Martin
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.