Approximately 36,191 Oregonians died in 2018 according to the Oregon Public Health Authority website, according to the most current scientific data the agency shows.
Of those, 8,161 deaths were from malignant neoplasms, and 6,814 were from heart disease. The No. 3 cause of death was unintended injuries at 2,067. Cerebrovascular disease killed 2,027. The fifth most common cause of death was chronic lower respiratory disease with 1,919 cases.
Each day, talking heads on the news shows and our print media tell us how many cases there are of the deadly corona virus, in our county, our state, America and the world. October 16, 2020 the News Review said four Douglas County people have died from the deadly COVID-19 along with 611 deaths state wide.
Of those 36,191 deaths in Oregon two years ago, the flu wasn't even in the top five causes of mortality. The coronavirus has been around a long time. Oregon received $1.39 billion dollars from the federal government for COVID-19 relief. That seems like a whole lot of money. Where has it gone?
CHI-Mercy Medical Center is not overwhelmed by COVID-19 clients. The homeless who are, by definition, unable to stay home and be safe, aren't dying in mass. Why do we count cases and trace contacts of COVID-19? Is that a wise use of time and money? Is that standard practice? We certainly don't follow that practice for HIV. Another item on the Oregon Public Health Authority website that isn't shown in mortality statistics is the number of abortions. One of Kate Brown's essential services.
Living in fear is a choice. Protect those at risk for disease. We are socially isolating some of our most vulnerable. The elderly in nursing homes are bearing the brunt of this "pandemic." Children unable to play and attend school are being taught to live in fear. This is an injustice.
R.W. Stevenson
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.