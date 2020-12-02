On Nov. 3, Oregonians overwhelmingly approved Measure 107, which seeks to place limits on campaign contributions. Before the measure, Oregon was one of only five states to have no limits on the funds people can give a candidate. During the 2018 Election, $37 million was spent on the ubernatorial Election, with Kate Brown and Knute Buhler raising $18.5 and $19.3 million, respectfully. For comparison, during the 2020 Washington Gubernatorial Election, Governor Jay Inslee and Loren Culp raised $7 and $3 million.
In 45 states, there are limits on the amount a person can donate to a candidate. In Washington, the maximum amount cannot exceed $2,000 for an Executive Candidate, or $1,000 for a Legislative Candidate. Under Measure 107, Oregon can now pass laws to limit contributions. Laws to limit contributions help ensure that large donors do not control our elections.
Capping contributions will encourage more candidates to run since large donations are a barrier to candidates who want to run grassroots campaigns. To get equity, we must limit the amount spent on our elections. To achieve this, we must enact limits at or below the national average of $6,000 for Gubernatorial Elections and $2,500 for Legislative Elections. Additionally, we must limit corporate contributions as well.
Currently, 22 states prohibit corporate donations to state elections, with 23 others enacting limits. Corporate contributions in our elections have led our legislators to rely on donations from wealthy donors when crafting public policy, rather than representing the will of their constituents. Also, this had led them to prioritize meetings and fundraisers with wealthy donors, rather than learning about the needs and concerns of their community.
In our upcoming legislative session, we must prioritize contribution limits. We must ensure corruption and special interests do not continue to pervade the legislative process.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
Why are campaign contributions allowed at all? Shouldn't an elected officials be free of owing anyone favor for their contribution to their campaign?
Sen Heard, Rep Leif, Commissioners Freeman and Boice were all originally ambivalent or opposed to the Jordan Cove Pipeline Project. That changed immediately following Jordan Cove's contribution to each of their re-election campaigns when they all threw their support behind the Pipeline Project. How is that not bribery?
