The national debt was paid off once in our history by Andrew Jackson in 1835. We now have debt in the trillions. If any of us balanced our checkbooks the same way our government does, we would join the homeless.
And by the way, the poor are not always bad money managers, they don't have enough money to manage.
It is time for the Old Guard of both parties to step aside. Clearly, neither the Democratic Party or the Republican Party can get anything substantial accomplished. Gridlock in both the House and the Senate are decades long the norm. The good ol' days were occasionally good, and America has been an experiment in democracy that is circling the toilet.
We have a Constitution and state laws that are loaded with loopholes to get away with murder and mayhem but few loopholes to poverty. Just a few crumbs, like food stamps and housing vouchers.
Most of the 99% are over their heads in debt. We might have weathered this virus economic debacle if we had been less box store oriented and bought houses we could afford in good and bad times. Meanwhile, the elite 1% don't suffer, and they gorge on our misfortune and laugh at how malleable we poor sods are.
It feels like a Happy Days episode when Fonzi has to tell Mrs. Cunningham he was wrong. He can't say it. Likewise, Trump's base can't admit they're wrong, either.
If you elect The Game Show Host again, prepare to take in Gramma and Poor Uncle Fred with PTSD from the Vietnam War, because they won't get a social security or disability check with the payroll deferral. And why aren't you screaming over taxing the top 1% their share? Instead, your screaming over having to wear masks, and by the way, no one's lives are mattering, just the 1%.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(5) comments
During the last ten years our President has stiffed his creditors to the tune of $287 million. Some may be big banks. Others are working people like the rest of us. Suckers, in trumpspeak.
Raise your hand if you pay more taxes than supposed “billionaire” Donald Trump.
And don't miss the blockbuster report at the New York Times about Trump's income taxes. Hint: while all of us suckers and losers paid thousands in income taxes, Don the Con paid a grand total of $750 in 2016 and nothing at all for the prior fifteen years.
I agree. The world continues to change while apparently leaving our government behind, lost in their political institution described as making it to the big league, where our senators and reps can now sell themselves to the highest bidding lobbyist so they can skate at doing the job we elected them to do.
It really will be up to the people to retrain politicians to be better civil servants. A great step would be to eliminate lobbying and gerrymandering, pass term limits, and for the love of all that is holy, get rid of the antiquated and corrupt Electoral College. Let's change the attitude that it's a politician's right to control us, legislating only for those offering the biggest campaign donations.
If we get rid of the electoral college, you may also consider getting rid of the Supreme Court. The U.S. is the only democratic country in the world where a bunch of elitists (not unlike a politburo) unanswerable to voters are allowed to determine laws everyone else must live by. Our elected officials are trusted with making changes to the constitution. We should also rely on those same elected officials to impose statutes rather than relying on the Supreme Court. At least voters would have a say in the matter. Isn't that what a democratic republic all about?
