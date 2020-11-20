I was in Costco a few days ago where people were milling around upset about the empty toilet paper section. It occurred to me that in a pinch (no pun intended) there are other options.
Traveling through Spain many years ago, there were youth hostels that had squares of newsprint tacked to the bathroom wall. I guess that's slightly better than corn cobs or leaves, but I like my solution better.
Remember when we used cloth baby diapers? You sloshed them out, then laundered them when the diaper pail was full. Well, I have a stack of rags. I figure then my toilet paper is gone and the store shelves are empty, I can use a damp rag, slosh it out if necessary, throw it in a covered bucket and wash them just like you would a load of diapers.
We really are kind of spoiled when I think back to what people did before toilets and toilet paper.
Just trying to be helpful.
Linda Yuma
Roseburg
God Linda I remember the days of cloth diapers. Two boys in diapers sure caused the diaper bucket to fill up fast.
A few years back (about 36 years or so) I was walking through the Marian County Court House and noticed an aroma that brought back memories. I asked a clerk what the smell was, she said that the women that come in with small children throw the dirty disposable diapers in the trash can in the lobby.
I had posted this in a couple other articles, but as some may know I'm a Costco employee. When Brown made her announcement on Friday we had gotten a truck of toilet paper with a 1000 units on it. Normally that would last us a few days till the next truck would come as things had gotten a lot better with the nonsense and a strict limit of 1 per membership. That day we sold 823 of that 1000 units by the time we closed and by Sat afternoon we were sold out of all paper products. We did not have anymore paper products till Weds.
There is ABSOULUTELY NO CONNECTION with the virus and toilet paper. I can't comprehend the mentality and IQ level when it comes to people and this thought process. I know its not just limited to here, this happened all over the world with the toilet paper crisis. But from observing the general public for 10 years now at my job, its clear that theres something very wrong here in douglas county with how people think. Maybe its because we have quite a bit of the population high on weed and drugs, maybe something in the air and water here? If anyone has an explanation for it, I'm all ears.
There are still seriously some people here as I observed this week that think its because "they're not making enough in China". American toilet paper doesn't come from China, its made in America! Heck, Charmin products are mostly made in Idaho just over the state border! The real kicker right now is contrary to the start of the virus, China is actually faring much better right now than the U.S. is with keeping things in check. If anything there would probably be MORE toilet paper if it was indeed being made in China right now.
