Kat Stone, RN, has been known to me since the 1960s.
She's always been honest and forthright in her dealings. As a traveling nurse, she saw the needs of medically fragile up close. Her compassion, paired with her knowledge, make her a good candidate for rural Oregon Senate District 1.
Please vote Kat Stone for Oregon SD1.
Nael Goodwin
Winston
