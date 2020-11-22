It's been more than 30 days since my sister Aurora was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Last I reported was her terrible experience with the hospital COVID-19 unit. The hospital in Fresno, California, is now investigating her neglect. My sister was transferred to a Skilled Nursing Facility, which has 99 beds.
In it are three wards, a green section (all clear of COVID-19), a yellow zone (cautious-potentially infected or exposed) and the red zone (infected patients). My sister was placed in the green zone, but was suddenly changed to the yellow zone and is being discharged.
Home health agency will not set an appointment for her until she is home. Her discharge seems unsafe. I spent hours trying to get some help. Her Medicare days end when goals are met. If COVID-19 exists with some symptoms, the patient can be recertified. My sister was tested but came back negative.
My sister is "frequent flyer" for hospitalization — she is an at-risk patient who has frequent failed results. But she has the right to make her own choice. Family usually is exhausted by a circle of refusal to change their setting. There are options.
If you have someone in this situation, there are social services in your city. Call the Oregon Department of Human Services. Check out the choices. And hope they can get help. If you have resources, then the sky is the limit. But most people do not have the resources.
Look into Medicaid services. A nursing facility should not be the first choice unless it is needed. Do not lay this responsibility totally on my family. If staying home does not work, then seek Assisted Living, foster care or memory care.
I do not look forward to the day my sister could lose her independence, but at least I can help her advocate for the right choices.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
Roberto, sending best wishes to you and your sister.
