Veterans Day gives us all a chance to stop and reflect on everyone who has served our nation. It is a giving of oneself, in peace or at war, to give full support for those values that we honor.
Those sacred beliefs that began with the challenges of those who drafted and produced our way of life, bound in an honorable journey that resulted in the creation of our democratic republic.
To all who served, take a moment to read this brief applause of thought.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
Tim Lange
Roseburg
