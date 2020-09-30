It seems like the citizens of Oregon are getting a little sloppy in slowing the spread of the virus and are numbers are beginning to rise. If you don't want to follow common sense, then it appears that you have no common sense.
Since you seem to have no common sense, then move to Florida. The state's governor has opened everything up. This includes the bars and restaurants at full capacity. He has restricted local government leaders from doing anything about it.
Feel free to move there, but do the rest of us a favor and don't come back. We can live without you.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
Commissioner Boice claimed during his recent radio station interview that he would NOT enforce Governor Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions, stating, “We weren’t interested in enforcing state mandates…as a county, we AREN’T willing to enforce this mask thing” and “Its NEVER been the Sheriff’s role to enforce public health mandates.”
https://kqennewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/IDC-8-26-20.mp3
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice was interviewed on radio (below link) about coronavirus restrictions and can be heard saying, “Some folks don’t want to wear a mask…I COMMEND a lot of those folks.”
https://kqennewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/IDC-8-26-20.mp3
*More* than a little sloppy, I'd say; defiant, rather like an oppositional defiant child. I wonder who has modeled *that* behavior.
Four out of the eight signs and symptoms to meet the diagnostic threshold for oppositional defiant disorder. These symptoms include:
Often loses temper
Is often touchy or easily annoyed
Is often angry and resentful
Often argues with authority figures
Often actively defies or refuses to comply with requests from authority figures or with rules
Often deliberately annoys others
Often blames others for his or her mistakes or misbehavior
Has been spiteful or vindictive at least twice within the past 6 months
