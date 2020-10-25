I want to encourage everyone living in Roseburg's Ward 1 to join me in voting for Sheri Moothart.
I have known Sheri for more than 45 years and am very impressed with her high energy level and her love and commitment to our community. She was born and raised here and has always volunteered her time to help make Roseburg a great place to live and raise a family.
Politics today are very divided and hostile. Sheri is a natural peacemaker, easy to talk to and an excellent listener. She would make an excellent addition to our city council with insightful and knowledge-based input concerning the needs of all Roseburg citizens.
Robert Carson
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.