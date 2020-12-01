The “civil rights movement” of the 60’s was righteous. It was authentic and it was pure. The leaders of the movement were human, and therefore, they were sinners (yes, even Martin Luther King Jr.), but they were true to their cause and “Jim Crow laws” were real. The same was true of the “environmental movement.” By no means was “Silent Spring” a warning cry without justification. In 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio, caught fire.
Our society was polluted with racism, the environment was polluted with industrial toxins, and these two causes simultaneously gave birth. “The movements” were organic, rapidly evolving and driven by social tolerances that had reached their limits. With one voice, we cried out for change. So, what happened?
Things began to change, and things got better. The press was effective, public debate ensued, and legislative actions were taken. Minorities were given new consideration, and racism, in general, became socially unacceptable. And the environment? Well, the air got cleaner, the water got clearer, and our society become far more conscientious about our impacts on the natural world. Much remains to be done, but much has truly been gained. My question is “what happened to ‘the movements’ themselves?” Have they been hijacked?
Black Lives Matter is not an extension of the “civil-rights movement.” If it were, it would not encourage the destruction of predominately minority communities.
Umpqua Watersheds, Oregon Wild and the Center for Biological Diversity are not dedicated to the protection of the environment. If they were, they would not force the destruction by fire of our federally controlled forests.
These groups are counterfeits, and in the name of social benevolence, they wreak political havoc. Like crafty magicians using slight of hand, they lull the masses into believing that which is not real. Such are the Marxists who devote themselves to a global conspiracy called “the reset” or “Agenda 20-30."
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
(1) comment
Wow Tiller Todd, what site is digging into the journals at Springer Nature out of the University of Florida that influenced your statement, "If it were, it would not encourage the destruction of predominately minority communities."?
Black Lives Matter isn't an extension of the civil rights movement, it's a continuation, and will continue until equal rights are provided to black people. I'm certain the folks that started the movement would feel better if racist cops would just stop killing black people for no reason, and Karens would stop calling the cops to lie about black folk just living their lives, like walking through parks, barbecuing, and swimming in community pools. If you were as astute at learning how our tribe decimated the culture and communities of black people you might feel differently about those who write conspiracy that victim blame rather than take responsibility for their own failings. Whew, that was close, we almost got into the R word.
Environmentalists didn't cause climate change, the warming of our planet that means hotter, drier summers is turning timberland into quick tinder for any spark. It seems to me your issue isn't with environmentalists, it's with the Feds who are responsible for the care of timber on Federal lands. There's a compromise here somewhere, but until we stop victim blaming and educate ourselves on the science of our planet we won't get anywhere close to it.
