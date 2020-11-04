I have read many of the letters to the editor over this past year with a growing sense of bewilderment.
So many of the letters do not make sense to me, and I am amazed at how many rude and vicious attacks on groups that do not agree with the writers can be these letter’s main content. I have always been so grateful to live in a country where free speech (when it doesn’t threaten the safety of others) and debating differing ideas was acceptable. The name calling makes me want to stop reading what the writer is trying to communicate when I already know they think someone of my party is a “MORON.”
How does this invite a healthy exchange of intelligent communication? A debate has rules that both sides are required to follow so that each person can tell their ideas without being interrupted. Their opponent is to listen to those ideas and then have their turn to talk uninterrupted. The problem with our polarized environment is that people are intimidated with sharing their viewpoints.
I have never thought that the political party we belong to should give others the right to be so rude and confrontational to others. When people act in a way that is intimidating, that's called being a bully.
I was a teacher for more than 31 years and when I worked with young children, I always tried to work with them to work things out, so both felt heard by each other. We all know there are people with stronger personalities than others, so being fair, open minded and calm when we speak with folks who don’t agree with us is important.
I know that I live in a community where people care about each other, help each other and support each other when there are crises. The generosity of people here has always warmed my heart, so I know ideology does not describe what people are all about. When we had snowmagedon, the fires, the pandemic and other hard times, we have professionals and good citizens who come forward to take care of those who are affected. I want to give a shout out to the great job that our Douglas County Officials have done to keep us informed and safe.
Let’s remember that calling people names or making fun of them does not communicate your ideas and complaints in a way that your opponents are likely to listen to or respond to very well. It is unkind and hateful.
We do not need any more unkindness in our world during these difficult times.
Gail Jackson-Francis
Sutherlin
