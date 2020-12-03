The recent decision by Pope Francis endorsing same-sex civil unions is just another example of the decline of our society.
I was raised Catholic and went to the local St. Joseph's for eight years when it existed. I appreciated the reverence that the church emphasized toward the Lord. In many ways, I was thankful for being taught about God at an early age. As I grew in age, however, the church became more about obedience and going through the motions than actual substance. It wasn't clear until later on in my life that I actually read the Bible for myself.
I was taught that the Pope was Jesus Christ's representative here on Earth. The Pope was also said to be "infallible" in his teachings and commands, which is an interesting concept for anyone to grasp.
The Bible makes it very clear that only God is infallible, so even as a kid I struggled with the Pope having that distinction. Ever since the fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, "everyone" is born into the world with a sinful nature. Romans 3:23 says: "for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God." I would say that "all" means "all!"
For the Pope to be giving a green light on homosexual civil unions is also a problem. The Bible is very clear on this subject: Genesis 9:20-27, Leviticus 18:22, I Corinthians 6:9-10, I Timothy 1:10, and Romans 1:26-27.
Leadership carries responsibility, and I find it very concerning the direction the Pope is leading the catholic church in. I know it's easy to cast stones at someone else, but the Bible is very clear on this subject. Jesus still remains the only perfect man, and He is the only way to enter heaven. Responsibility falls on all of us.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
